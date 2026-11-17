MP's Ujjain University Protest Turns Ugly As NSUI Leader Waves Shoe At Registrar, Property Damaged | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An uproar erupted at Samrat Vikramaditya Vishwavidyalaya, Ujjain (SVVU), on Monday when National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists protesting over scientific claims attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi clashed with registrar Anil Sharma.

During the confrontation, NSUI district president Himanshu Shukla waved his shoe towards Sharma and allegedly threatened him. Activists also kicked a channel gate, attempted to break its lock and damaged a wall-mounted nameplate.

The protest referred to Modi's past statements concerning gas generation from drains, radar signals and clouds, digital cameras and email in 1987-88, and soil testing using mobile phone screens.

Yogansh Sharma and Akhilesh Astey presented a symbolic 'Modi Ji's Magical Machine', while Rohit Lashkari read out a memorandum. Varsity unit head Sanjay Kasumariya presided over the programme.

Activists subsequently approached the registrar's office to submit a memorandum addressed to the vice-chancellor but found the channel gate locked. They staged a sit-in for 25 to 30 minutes, raising slogans and demanding the registrar's presence.

Entering through another gate, they encountered another locked channel gate near the registrar's office. Agitated protesters kicked the gate and attempted to break its lock, while a nameplate fell from the wall.

When Sharma emerged, a heated argument ensued over the locked office and delay in accepting the memorandum. Shukla pointed his shoe towards Sharma and said, "Do you want to be hit with shoes?"

Activists also demonstrated their claims using two paper-made models.

NSUI demanded that SVVU organise scientific and rational discussions to encourage critical thinking, scientific temper and humanism under Article 51A(h) of the Constitution.

Shukla questioned innovations presented at the university, including claims about smartphone-based soil testing and gas generation from drains, calling them disconnected from reality.

Registrar Sharma termed the activists' behaviour inappropriate and said they were unnecessarily agitated. He said the matter would be discussed with the vice-chancellor before appropriate action was taken.

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