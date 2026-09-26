MP’s Ujjain To Host 69th Kalidas Samaroh From Nov 21-27; Focus On Youth, Malwa Culture | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 69th Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh will be held from Nov 21 to 27 this year. The local organising committee met at the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy auditorium on Friday to finalise the festival's outline and programmes.

The meeting discussed chief and literary guests for the inaugural and closing ceremonies, cultural programmes, events to be organised by the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy and Samrat Vikramaditya Vishwavidyalaya, and the National Kalidas Painting and Sculpture Exhibition.

Rajya Sabha member Balyogi Umeshnath said the Samaroh aims to take the literary thought and reflections of Mahakavi Kalidas to the masses.

He stressed giving prominence to Malwa's culture and ancient knowledge traditions and increasing youth participation in the festival.

Divisional commissioner and local organising committee vice-chairman Asheesh Singh said efforts should be made to connect the festival with the new generation while enhancing its dignity and prestige.

Artists and creative personalities who appeal to young people should be associated with the festival to encourage their participation, he said.

Singh said suggestions received at the meeting would be placed before the central committee, which is scheduled to meet in Bhopal on Sept 29 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Journalists Nirukt Bhargava, Arjun Singh Chandel and Varun Shrimal, Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University vice-chancellor Prof Shivshankar Mishra, social worker Sanjay Sharma and Premchand Srijanpeeth director Mukesh Joshi were among those who offered suggestions.

Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma conducted the meeting, while Dr Govind Gandhe proposed the vote of thanks.