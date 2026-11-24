MP's Ujjain To Get Sringeri Shankaracharya Math After 60-Year Wait, CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate On November 26 | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Sringeri Shankaracharya Math, whose establishment in Ujjain dates back to the events of 1966, is set to be inaugurated on Nov 26, nearly 60 years later. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the Math amid various rituals on Thursday.

Sringeri Sharada Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Vidhushekhara Bharati will visit Ujjain for the first time on Nov 26. He will attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' and 'Kumbhabhishek Mahotsav' at the Sharada Temple Sringeri Shankar Math in Dendia village, opposite Meghdoot Resort on the Indore-Ujjain Road.

The event will be held from 9 am to 6 pm. On arrival, the Shankaracharya will first visit Mahakaleshwar Temple for 'darshan' and worship. He will also deliver blessings and guidance to senior citizens of the city in connection with Simhastha 2028.

Dr Govind Mansure, associated with the Acharya Shankar Cultural Unity Trust and Sringeri Math, said preparations were underway in full swing. Saints, social workers and political leaders from the city have been invited. The Math is the first centre of Sringeri Sharada Peeth to be established in Ujjain ahead of Simhastha 2028.

How the Math came to Ujjain

Former Ujjain joint collector Shiv Kumar Dubey recalled the decades-long efforts to establish the Sringeri Math in Ujjain, including land allocation and administrative approvals. Dubey, who was posted as tehsildar in Ghattiya during 1994-95, was entrusted with arrangements for the Sringeri Shankaracharya's visits to Ujjain.

The present Bharati Tirtha Shankaracharya had performed a 'Chaturmas' programme at Kaliyadeh Palace in 1966. A proposal was subsequently made to allot land near Kaliyadeh Palace for the Math.

However, the land was jointly owned by the then Union minister Madhavrao Scindia and his mother, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, whose consent was required. Dubey said Shankaracharya's secretary VR Girishankar informed him that the proposal had been discussed with Rajmata, but she gave no response.

The administration then considered government land west of Mangalnath Temple, where 0.810 hectares was allotted on an annual lease of Re 1. Another proposal remained incomplete until 2008.

During preparations for Simhastha 2016, the divisional commissioner permitted construction in the Simhastha area. Dubey, then retired and working with AKVN, Ujjain, as a coordinator attached to the Simhastha office, had recommended the proposal.

However, he later approached the then commissioner MB Ojha, seeking land outside the Simhastha area to avoid construction restrictions.After inspecting several sites, a two-acre plot in Dendiya village was selected. Math representative Sushil Tripathi, who arrived from New Delhi, approved the location.

Following an inquiry by the Ujjain tehsildar and completion of the allocation process in 2018, two acres opposite Meghdoot Hotel on Indore Road were allotted to the Sringeri Math on an annual lease of Rs 1.

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