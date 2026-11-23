Indore Catholics Celebrate Feast Of Christ The King With Holy Mass, Prayers And Message Of Compassion | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Along with the Universal Catholic Church, the Catholic community of Indore celebrated the Feast of Christ the King on Sunday. Churches across the city marked the occasion with morning Holy Mass.

Celebrations continued at 4 pm at Mother Mary Grotto in Palasia with the recitation of the Holy Rosary. Hundreds of faithful from various parishes of the Diocese of Indore participated, followed by Eucharistic Adoration.

The Holy Mass was presided over by the Bishop of the Diocese, Thomas Mathew, along with Fr Raju Dodiyar, SVD, and other priests.

During his homily, Fr Dodiyar emphasised that acknowledging Jesus Christ as King meant embracing responsibilities through compassion and service rather than exercising authority or domination.

Referring to Chapter 34 of the Book of the Prophet Ezekiel, he described Jesus as a good shepherd who searches for lost sheep, cares for the sick and helpless, heals them and brings them back.

He explained that the Gospel teaches that serving others forms the basis of Jesus' judgement. Feeding the hungry, providing water to the thirsty, caring for the sick and helping those in need reflect true Christian service.

Quoting Jesus, he said, "Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me."

He urged believers to follow Christ's example through compassion and selfless service.

The information was provided by BA Alwares of the Indore Christian Media Forum.

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