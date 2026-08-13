MP's Ujjain Teen Batti Chauraha To Get Major Traffic Revamp, Work To Finish In 3 Months | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) is preparing to develop and widen Teen Batti Chauraha, one of the city's busiest squares, which connects Indore and Dewas Road with Neelganga and Madhav Nagar areas, to make traffic movement smoother, safer and better organised.

As part of the preparations, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal inspected the square on Wednesday, reviewed the proposed works and issued necessary directions to officials.

Mayor Tatwal directed that the square should be developed as a left-turn-free intersection, with the required widening in all four directions carried out in accordance with the norms prescribed by the Indian Road Congress (IRC).

This will facilitate smoother movement of vehicles at the intersection and help reduce unnecessary stoppages and traffic pressure.

During the inspection, the Mayor instructed officials to have the drawings and design for the proposed work prepared at the earliest.

After the drawing and design are finalised, the work should be started on priority and completed within a maximum period of three months.

The Mayor said that in view of the increasing traffic in the city, systematic development of major intersections is essential. Making Teen Batti Chauraha left-turn free will provide better mobility for motorists and enable more organised traffic management.

The required widening and improvement works around the square will be carried out in such a manner that citizens do not face any inconvenience while travelling.

The Mayor instructed officials to take into account not only the current traffic pressure but also the anticipated increase in traffic in the future while preparing the plan, so that the development of the intersection is aligned with the city's long-term traffic management requirements.