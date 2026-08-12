Four Men Arrested In Indore’s Rau With Five Illegal Firearms, Four Cartridges | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rau police arrested four men and recovered five illegal firearms and four live cartridges from their possession during a checking drive in the Rau area, police said on Tuesday.

The total estimated value of the seized weapons and cartridges is around Rs 1.60 lakh.

According to the police, the action was carried out late on Monday during a checking drive against people suspected of carrying illegal weapons.

Police teams were checking suspicious persons and isolated areas in the Rau police station limits. The team reached an area near the Nakhrali Dhani gate on CAT Road.

Four young men were allegedly standing in a deserted lane and appeared suspicious. When they noticed the police team, they reportedly tried to escape. However, the police immediately surrounded them and caught all four.

The suspects were identified as Rishabh Kaushal of Palsikar Colony, currently staying in Umiya Dham Colony in Rangwasa; Ritesh Pawar of Nayapura; Prem alias Shuddhodhan Tayde of Rau; and Sumit alias Roni Prajapat of the Sethi Nagar area of the city.

During the search, police found a white bag containing four country-made pistols, a country-made revolver and four live cartridges. The weapons and ammunition were seized, and the four men were arrested.

Police said the suspects were allegedly planning to carry the weapons to a birthday party and show off the firearms. Police claimed that the action prevented them from taking the weapons to the party.

A case has been registered, and further investigation and questioning of the suspects are underway to determine the source of the weapons and whether others are involved.