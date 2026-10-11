MP's Ujjain SIR Protest Enters Fifth Day, Demonstrators Demand CEC's Resignation, Announce Hunger Strike | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 'Satyagraha' agitation at Tower Chowk entered its fifth consecutive day on Saturday, with protesters demanding protection of democracy, the Constitution and citizens' voting rights, cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The protesters also demanded fair and transparent elections, alleging threats to democratic rights. The agitation remained peaceful and non-violent.

To intensify the movement, organisers announced a relay hunger strike from Oct 11. Several social organisations, people's organisations and concerned citizens extended support.

Participants included Seema Patel, Gatta Gurjar, Nirmala Malviya, Archana Singh, Rani Sheikh, Ravita Banihar, Renuka Gandhi, advocate Prakash Choubey, Vikas Kapoor, Hakam Singh Anjana, Hiralal Erwar, Piyush Sarwan, Inderlal Jatwa, Bhawanidan Singh, Rafiq Mansuri, Surendra Singh Chouhan, Harlal Malviya, Ramesh Chandra Sharma, Chandrabhan Singh Chandel, Mukesh Chitoria, Manjeet Singh Thakral, Jitendra Singh Tomar, Surendra Marmat and Kamlesh Marmat, besides several other supporters.

Delhi protest disrupts train services; three trains to skip Ujjain today

Train services between Indore and Delhi were disrupted following the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, affecting thousands of passengers.

Railways abruptly cancelled three 22-coach trains on Friday afternoon: Dr Ambedkar Nagar-New Delhi Superfast (20155), Indore-New Delhi Superfast (12415) and Indore-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special (09309).

The cancellations forced around 3,200 passengers, including approximately 1,000 from Ujjain, to abandon their journeys.

Consequently, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Indore Special (09310) failed to arrive in Ujjain on Saturday as its rake could not reach Delhi.

Two more services, New Delhi-Dr Ambedkar Nagar (20156) and New Delhi-Indore Superfast (12416), will not arrive in Ujjain on Sunday because of rake unavailability.

The sudden cancellations left passengers stranded and disrupted travel plans across the Indore-Ujjain-Delhi route.