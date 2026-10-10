Indore MPs Push BSNL To Fast-Track 4G Tower Installation, BharatNet Connectivity In Rural Villages | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Business Area of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has resolved to strengthen its 4G tower network and BharatNet project to improve telecom services in remote villages.

The issue was discussed at a Telecom Advisory Committee meeting held at Meghdoot Park Telephone Exchange. MPs Shankar Lalwani and Gyaneshwar Patil, representing Khandwa, attended the meeting along with committee members from Indore, Khargone, Khandwa and Jhabua and senior BSNL officials.

Senior general manager Pankaj Upadhyay presented details of BSNL's telecom schemes, services and ongoing development works. Discussions focused on expanding 4G services, BharatNet's progress and strengthening digital connectivity in rural and remote areas.

Lalwani reviewed the installation of BSNL's 4G mobile towers in the Indore region. He directed officials to bring pending gram panchayats in Depalpur online quickly under BharatNet so that rural residents could access improved internet and digital services.

Khandwa MP Patil urged officials to expedite BharatNet connectivity to gram panchayats in his constituency and ensure early activation of pending 4G mobile tower sites.

He stressed that reliable telecommunications services in rural and remote areas were essential to enable ordinary citizens to benefit from digital services.

BSNL assistant general manager Manish Raizada conducted the proceedings.