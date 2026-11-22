MP's Ujjain Simhastha 2028 Preparations Spark Row As Saints Oppose Alleged Selective Ashram Demolitions, Demand Consultation And Offer Space For Fair Arrangements | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Around a dozen 'Mahamandaleshwars' from various 'Akharas' and other religious leaders have formed a local panel to oppose alleged selective demolition of ashrams and religious structures in the Simhastha-notified area.

On Friday, they met divisional commissioner-cum-Simhastha fair officer Asheesh Singh and expressed concern over demolition drives targeting ashrams and monasteries ahead of Simhastha 2028.

The saints objected to demolitions without prior consultation, saying such action hurt religious sentiments and caused losses to properties built through devotees' contributions.

“If the sentiments of saints and seers are hurt, how can Simhastha be organised successfully? Authorities should hold discussions before taking any action, as the loss caused by demolitions is a loss to national property. These establishments belong to Sanatan followers and serve their community,” they said.

The administration has conducted several drives against unauthorised constructions in the Simhastha area over the past month, including structures associated with religious organisations.

'Mahamandaleshwars' Shantiswaroopanand, Premanand Puri, Vijayanand Puri, Jyoti Giri, Shaileshanand Giri and Bhagwatanand attended the hour-long meeting.

The saints urged authorities to provide a list of constructions identified as unauthorised and consult religious leaders before taking action.

They offered to accompany officials during inspections across the Simhastha area. If any ashram, monastery or temple obstructed preparations, they would personally approach those concerned to resolve the issue.

The saints maintained that they stood united with all 'Akharas' and had approached the administration solely to convey their concerns.

They also proposed using ashram premises as temporary offices and restrooms during Simhastha instead of demolishing them.

Offering space voluntarily, they questioned the necessity of demolition when alternative arrangements were available.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!