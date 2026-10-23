MP's Ujjain SI Assaulted, Uniform Torn As Suspect's Family Attacks Police Team; 4 Cops Injured, 2 Women Arrested | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Four policemen, including a sub-inspector (SI), were injured after family members of an assault suspect allegedly attacked a police team with sticks and stones in Nagjhiri village under Unhel police station limits on Wednesday.

SI Dhara Singh Chawda was assaulted and his uniform was torn during the attack. Police registered a case against seven suspects and arrested two women.

The incident followed a complaint lodged eight days earlier by Kanchanbai, daughter of Bhavsingh Banjara, against her neighbour Sardar Singh, son of Gabbar Banjara, alleging assault and verbal abuse.

Police had summoned Sardar for questioning and resolution of the complaint, but he failed to appear for eight days.

Around 12.15 pm on Wednesday, SI Chawda reached Nagjhiri in an official vehicle with constables Akhilesh Yadav, Pankaj Kharte, Vikram Raghav and woman constable Neha Bhalse.

The team went to a house on Sardar's farmland to trace him.

According to station house officer Santosh Chauhan, family members attacked the team with sticks and stones, injuring four personnel, including Chawda.

Police registered a case under Sections 296(B), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against seven named suspects.

Two women, Sugan, wife of Sardar Banjara, and Pooja, wife of Bablu Banjara, were arrested.

Police launched raids to apprehend the remaining five suspects and conducted a flag march in the village following the incident.