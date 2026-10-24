MP's Ujjain Retired Professor Writes Open Letter To CJ Kogje Over 14-Year-Old Pension Dispute, Seeks Priority Hearings For Elderly Pensioners | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Retired Government Madhav Science College professor Dr SN Gupta has written an open letter to newly appointed Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice AY Kogje, seeking speedy disposal of pension-related cases involving super senior pensioners and implementation of contempt orders.

Gupta highlighted anomalies in pension revision under the Sixth Pay Commission for pre-2006 retirees, citing government order F 9/2/2009 Rule (4), Part-1, dated Aug 3, 2009.

He said the dispute, registered as WP 9866/2012, had remained pending at various stages for over 14 years. The related contempt petition, CONC 5033/2024, had been pending before the Indore Bench for over two years despite an order dated March 23, 2026, concerning alleged wilful disobedience.

Gupta said the petition was listed at cause list (CL) No. 97 on July 6, 2026, but was not reached. It was tentatively listed for July 8 but did not appear on the final list.

Following a mention memo, it was listed at CL No. 63 on July 31 but again remained unheard. A subsequent request memo secured tentative listing for Sept 19, 2026, though Gupta feared another postponement.

Referring to the June 29, 2026, order fixing July 6 for hearing, Gupta said the court had directed that if its earlier order remained unimplemented, the concerned officer of respondent No. 1, the principal secretary, finance department, must appear personally to explain why contempt action should not follow.

He questioned why the court's contempt direction remained unimplemented.

Gupta argued that contempt proceedings protect judicial dignity, integrity, authority and public confidence. Delays, he said, could undermine these principles and encourage officials to disregard court orders.

He urged the Chief Justice to prioritise implementation of contempt orders and ensure early hearings.

Gupta proposed placing contempt petitions among the first five matters on the cause list. Cases not reached or adjourned should be relisted the following day or within a week, without requiring mention memos.

He also sought priority hearings for all pension cases to prevent prolonged delays affecting elderly retirees.