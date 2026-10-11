MP's Ujjain Plans Multilevel Mechanised Parking To Ease Traffic During Simhastha 2028 | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A coordination meeting on the organisation of Simhastha Mahaparv-2028, held at the Simhastha Mela Office on Saturday, deliberated on installing multilevel mechanised car parking facilities in the city to reduce traffic pressure and ensure smooth parking arrangements.

Officials discussed probable and suitable locations for these facilities to accommodate vehicles of tourists and devotees arriving from across India and abroad during the mega event.

Chaired by divisional commissioner-cum-Simhastha fair officer Asheesh Singh, the meeting reviewed ongoing and proposed development works of various departments. Collector Raushan Kumar Singh was also present.

The meeting reviewed the Public Works Department's action plan for temporary construction works in the Mela area. Singh directed officials to ensure coordination among departments while executing these works.

Zila Panchayat CEO Shreyans Kumat, additional fair officer Omprakash Sanodiya, MPIDC executive director Rajesh Rathod, deputy fair officer Sandeep Singh, PWD chief engineer Yogendra Bagoule and executive engineer Ajay Yadav, along with officials of the departments concerned, attended the meeting.

Officials inspect underpass and road works

Earlier on Saturday, divisional commissioner Asheesh Singh, collector Raushan Kumar Singh and municipal corporation commissioner Abhilash Mishra inspected ongoing construction projects.

The officials reviewed the underpass being constructed near Gyansagar Academy on Chintaman Ganesh Marg and examined the road alignment.

Singh sought details from engineers at the site and directed officials and the construction agency to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining prescribed construction quality standards.

The team subsequently inspected construction of the MR-4 road, connecting MR-5 through Gadi Adda and Dhanchha Bhawan.

Officials also examined the design of the junction where MR-4 meets SR-1 as part of the review of road infrastructure ahead of Simhastha.