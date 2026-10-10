 Indore-Kochi Air Connectivity Returns After Five Years, IndiGo Adds Jodhpur Flight From October 25
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Indore-Kochi Air Connectivity Returns After Five Years, IndiGo Adds Jodhpur Flight From October 25

Indore will gain three flight connections under the Winter Schedule 2026, effective October 25. IndiGo is set to introduce two Kochi services via Goa and Pune, restoring air connectivity after nearly five years, along with a Jodhpur flight. The services are expected to benefit travellers, Kerala residents, tourism and trade.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 01:01 AM IST
Indore-Kochi Air Connectivity Returns After Five Years, IndiGo Adds Jodhpur Flight From October 25
Indore-Kochi Air Connectivity Returns After Five Years, IndiGo Adds Jodhpur Flight From October 25 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city has got three flights in the Winter Schedule 2026, which will come into effect on Oct 25. These include two flights for Kochi and one for Jodhpur. Importantly, the state will regain air connectivity with Kochi after a gap of about five years.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announces summer and winter flight schedules twice a year. TK Jose, managing director of Jose Travels, informed on Friday that IndiGo would operate the flights to Kochi and Jodhpur.

Jose said IndiGo had launched a Kochi flight before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, following the ban on flight operations, the service was discontinued just one month after its launch.

The resumption of Kochi flights is welcome news for Kerala residents living in the state, particularly in Indore, which has a large population hailing from Kerala.

The two new flights connecting Indore and Kochi, in both directions, will operate via Goa and Pune from Oct 25. Senior travel expert Jose said there was huge potential for travellers from both Indore and Kerala to use these services, as they would save considerable time. The flights are also expected to strengthen religious tourism and trade between the two states.

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