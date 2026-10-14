MP's Ujjain Patni Bazaar Reopens After Traders' Protest, Road Widening Suspended Until Diwali | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Patni Bazaar and Gopal Mandir markets reopened on Tuesday after authorities agreed to suspend the Mahakal Chauraha-Qumari Marg road-widening project until Diwali following discussions with traders and residents.

The decision followed Monday's market shutdown protesting the Ujjain Municipal Corporation's (UMC) proposal to widen the existing 40-foot road to 68 feet, with markings extending four metres on either side.

Traffic congestion remains a major concern, with nearly half the road occupied by e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, street vendors and goods displayed outside shops.

Leaders hold talks with traders

Simhastha Fair Authority chairman Jagdish Agrawal, Ujjain North MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda, municipal corporation speaker Kalawati Yadav, BJP city president Sanjay Agrawal and municipal commissioner Abhilash Mishra held discussions with Traders and Residents Federation representatives.

Both sides agreed that widening would remain suspended until Diwali. Officials will hold fresh discussions with traders before starting work, with further action subject to consensus.

Instead of demolition, the federation proposed underground cabling, removal of unnecessary electricity poles, no-parking restrictions, multi-level parking facilities and a one-way traffic system.

Youth Traders Federation president Prashant Soni said the market had reopened, while officials would meet traders after Diwali to finalise the widening method and proposed width.