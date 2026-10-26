MP's Ujjain-Mahidpur Bus Fare Hike: Round-Trip Travel Cost Rises To ₹320 After Dewas Gate Bus Stand Shifts To Nanakheda | Representative image

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): For students, patients, working professionals and daily commuters travelling between Mahidpur and Ujjain, a routine journey has become significantly more expensive after Ujjain’s Dewas Gate bus stand was shifted to Nanakheda.

Passengers are now paying more not only for the bus journey but also to reach the new bus stand.

The fare from Ujjain to Mahidpur has increased from Rs 76 to Rs 106. On top of this, commuters have to spend Rs 20 for a vehicle or around Rs 50 for an auto from Dewas Gate to Nanakheda.

As a result, the total cost of travelling to and from Ujjain, earlier around Rs 150, has reportedly climbed to Rs 240-Rs 320.

The additional expense is affecting passengers from Mahidpur and nearby areas, including Agar, Tarana, Nagda and Jhalawar.

For those who travel frequently for work, studies or medical needs, the higher cost and longer journey have added to everyday difficulties.

Passengers have urged the administration to make an alternative arrangement near Dewas Gate to reduce unnecessary travel and expenses.

They have also sought intervention from public representatives to take up the issue with the authorities and provide relief.