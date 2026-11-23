MP’s Ujjain Mahamrityunjay Dwar Divider Forces 2-Km Detour, Residents Of 25 Colonies Protest Road Closure | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With the 10-day deadline for resolving the road closure issue at Mahamrityunjay Dwar Chauraha on Indore Road having expired without a solution, residents of nearly 25 colonies, including Mahesh Vihar, gathered at the residence of MP Anil Firojiya on Sunday seeking a resolution to the inconvenience caused by the construction of a divider.

The residents demanded restoration of the previous traffic arrangement, installation of traffic signals and a safe opening in the divider. According to residents, the divider has closed the crossing, forcing commuters travelling from the service road towards Nanakheda to take a detour via Shanti Palace Chauraha, adding nearly two kilometres to their journey.

Schoolchildren, women and elderly residents are facing the greatest inconvenience. Residents claimed that school bus operators had refused to send buses into the area, making it difficult for children to reach school safely.

Traders and hotel and restaurant operators also reported an adverse impact on their businesses. Residents said the MP had assured them that the issue would be resolved within 10 days, but no concrete arrangement had been made despite the deadline passing.

They demanded traffic signals or a rotary to ensure smooth movement, maintaining that they were not opposed to development but wanted local convenience considered.

Firojiya informed residents that he had discussed the matter with the collector and Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) officials. The officials are expected to present two or three proposed plans on Monday for discussion with colony residents.

The MP pointed out that the intersection is barely 1.5 kilometres from Mahakal Temple and has become part of the city's central area. Its infrastructure should therefore meet inner-city traffic requirements.

He stressed the need for suitable divider openings, traffic signals and zebra crossings, particularly as several residential colonies have developed on both sides of the road. Arrangements for school buses alone would not resolve the problem, he said, as other commuters also require safe crossings.

Former corporator Santosh Vyas clarified that the demonstration was not directed against any political party but concerned basic civic amenities. He said residents wanted a solution through discussions with officials.

Following the MP's assurance, the residents suspended their agitation until Monday's proposed meeting.

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