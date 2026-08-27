MP's Ujjain Mahakal Temple Chaos: Kanwariyas Break Barricades, Clash With Security Over Nandi Hall Entry; FIR Against 30 | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): Kanwariyas from Omkareshwar created a disturbance at the Mahakal Temple on Wednesday while demanding entry into Nandi Hall. They allegedly broke through the barricades and attempted to enter the restricted area.

Four temple security personnel were injured while trying to stop them, with two sustaining serious injuries to their legs and heads.

According to information, around 100 devotees carrying Kanwars had arrived from Khedighat in Omkareshwar. All of them were wearing black T-shirts bearing the names of the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

During darshan, some members of the group attempted to enter Nandi Hall. Security personnel tried to stop them, but they refused to comply, leading to an escalation.

Temple guards and police officers present at the scene detained those suspected of creating the disturbance and took them to Mahakal police station. Police have registered an FIR against 30 people.

After crossing the first barricade, the Kanwariyas began moving towards Nandi Hall. Although security personnel attempted to stop them, they continued advancing.

One after another, members of the group allegedly jumped over the barricades to enter the restricted area.

Some security personnel were injured when the barricades fell during efforts to restrain the group.

According to the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, security personnel were also subjected to scuffling and physical assault during the incident.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee said some unruly individuals attempted to disrupt the temple's security and arrangements.

Besides damaging barricades and other crowd-control structures, they allegedly tried to move donation boxes and enter the sanctum sanctorum without authorisation.

The committee said those involved in the incident were being identified and legal action would be taken against them.

According to the accompanying list, the injured were identified as Rohit Patidar, who suffered a fracture to his foot, Abhishek, who sustained a head injury and bleeding, Vikram Malviya, who suffered a fracture to his right hand, Suresh Solanki, who sustained injuries to his abdomen and arm, Jitendra, who was injured in his left hand, Mamta Bori, who sustained an injury to her left wrist and Nisha, who suffered an injury to her right hand.