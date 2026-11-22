MP's Ujjain Mahakal Sawari Row Sparks Outrage As 'Chilam'-Like Object Seen In Deity's Hand, Priests Deny Tradition And Devotees Demand Probe | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a 'chilam'-like object in the hand of Shri Chandramouleshwar during Lord Mahakal's first 'Kartik sawari' has sparked controversy, with devotees demanding an investigation.

Five Ujjain youths have complained to the Mahakaleshwar Temple Committee and collector Raushan Singh, alleging that the object contained an intoxicating substance.

The video, also uploaded on the temple committee's official Instagram page, shows the object during the procession and worship at Ram Ghat on the Kshipra river.

Devotees questioned who placed it in the deity's hand and why security personnel failed to notice it.

The complaint states that neither the 18 'Puranas' nor Vedic scriptures or Shaivite 'Agamas' prescribe offering or displaying intoxicants during traditional worship.

The complainants argued that such unauthenticated practices could undermine religious sanctity and send a misleading message, particularly when the Union and state governments are promoting drug-free campaigns.

They feared that displaying an object associated with intoxicants could create a perception linking substance use with religious faith.

The youths demanded an impartial investigation, identification of those responsible and clear guidelines governing the deity's appearance, palanquin and worship materials during future processions.

They also sought a code of conduct for temple employees and other personnel involved.

Priests question practice

Mahakaleshwar Temple priests, speaking anonymously, said offering a 'chilam' during the 'sawari' was not part of temple tradition.

However, they acknowledged that some old photographs depict Lord Shiva with 'bhang' and a 'chilam'.

Calling the incident serious, they urged the temple committee to investigate and act against those responsible.

During the procession, 15 police personnel and over 12 temple security guards remain deployed around the palanquin.

The temple administrator and assistant administrator also accompany the procession, raising questions about how the object went unnoticed despite the security arrangements.

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