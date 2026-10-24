MP's Ujjain Mahakal Lok Witnesses Mock Terror Attack As NSG Black Cat Commandos Neutralise Five Simulated Terrorists, Rescue Hostages Ahead Of Simhastha 2028 | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): National Security Guard (NSG) Black Cat commandos simulated a terrorist attack at Mahakal Lok on Thursday night, rescuing devotees held hostage and neutralising five mock terrorists during a security exercise.

The operation, conducted in darkness using night-vision cameras, was aimed at assessing security preparedness at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of Simhastha Mahaparv-2028, when large numbers of devotees are expected.

A terrorist attack scenario unfolded around 11 pm near the temple's Neelkanth and Nandi gates. Security agencies went on high alert, evacuated the area and switched off the lights as over 100 armed commandos took positions.

Equipped with weapons and specialised security equipment, the commandos advanced between the Mansarovar area of Mahakal Lok and Trinetra Control Room. After clearing the area towards Neelkanth Gate, they carried out the planned operation in darkness.

The drill tested swift response to terrorist threats, hostage rescue, threat neutralisation, emergency evacuation and coordination among security agencies. It also sought to identify shortcomings in existing arrangements.

Around 110 commandos participated alongside personnel from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Mahakal police station, Mahakal Lok police station, district administration and temple administration.

The NSG team, led by Colonel Abhishek and assistant commandant Nikhil, arrived at Mahakal Lok around 7 pm on Thursday. The exercise reportedly began around 10 pm and continued until approximately 1.30 am. Another account placed the operation between 11 pm and 2 am, describing it as a five-hour exercise.

A tabletop exercise was also conducted in coordination with the NSG to assess emergency preparedness at the prominent religious site.

Security personnel reviewed entry and exit points, emergency routes and strategic locations within the temple complex. Particular emphasis was placed on evacuating devotees safely in the shortest possible time.

All participating agencies practised their assigned responsibilities under simulated emergency conditions.

Personnel from the ATS, IB, temple management and local police participated in the exercise, said Ujjain ASP (East) Alok Sharma.

Officials said strengthening security at Mahakaleshwar Temple and Mahakal Lok was essential in view of the anticipated influx of devotees during Simhastha-2028.