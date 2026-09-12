MP’s Ujjain Khade Hanuman Temple Relocation Put On Hold As Opposition Grows, IIT Inspection Deferred

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Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal corporation has put on hold the proposed relocation of the Khade Hanuman Temple to widen the Kanthal Chauraha-Chhatri Chowk road and postponed a proposed inspection by an IIT team.

The halt is also expected to impact the removal of other religious structures for road-widening projects.

The corporation was preparing to remove four major religious structures, but officials now fear that their removal could also face resistance.

The Khade Hanuman Temple relocation issue has remained in the spotlight for the past eight days.

Temple priest Mahesh Bairagi had reportedly given his consent to shifting the temple but has now clarified that it was conditional. In a letter made public, he said shifting shops on the temple premises would affect his family's livelihood.

According to sources, the municipal corporation had agreed to almost all of the priest's conditions, but the issue of compensation for the shops led to a deadlock.

Corporation officials were reportedly unable to provide a written assurance in this regard. Opposition to the relocation intensified after removal of the temple dome began last Thursday.

Bairagi said he had agreed to the relocation subject to eight conditions. According to him, the corporation has fulfilled only one condition, providing documents related to the temple's ownership, while the remaining seven have not been met.

Offerings rise with footfall

Khade Hanuman Temple has gained popularity across the country and abroad through social media. Around 25% of people coming to Ujjain to visit Mahakaleshwar and Kaal Bhairav are reportedly also visiting Khade Hanuman Temple.

E-rickshaw and auto-rickshaw drivers have added the temple to their regular Ujjain sightseeing routes. The increase in devotees has also resulted in a sharp rise in offerings at the temple.

MLA Malviya backs retaining temple

The proposed relocation has also taken a political turn, with BJP MLA Chintamani Malviya visiting the temple on Friday and advocating for retaining it at its existing location.

Malviya said public sentiment was in favour of keeping Baba at the present site and that the road had already been widened sufficiently. Referring to the 'shahi sawari' held last Monday, he said around 8 lakh devotees had attended without major problems related to traffic or arrangements.

He said the matter was in the knowledge of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and expressed hope that a decision would be taken in accordance with public sentiment.

Hindu outfits demand temple's preservation

The Anterrastreey Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, along with devotees, have demanded that the temple be preserved at its existing location.

The government and administration had planned to remove the temple with the consent of all concerned and re-establish it in the Tanki Chowk area.

Workers of the organisations took out a rally to the temple premises, where they recited the Hanuman Chalisa.

They subsequently submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, demanding that Khade Hanuman Temple be retained at its present location.

Hindu Helpline Mahanagar president Kuldeep Sharma said Khade Hanuman Temple on Gopal Mandir Road is more than 1,000 years old and an important centre of faith for the Sanatan community.

The organisation alleged that a portion of the temple's 'shikhara' and wall had been demolished in the name of development works and road widening for Simhastha 2028.