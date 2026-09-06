MP’s Ujjain Khade Hanuman Temple Relocation Enters 40th Hour; Administration Awaits Scan Before Shifting Idol | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): The administration’s operation to relocate the well-known Khade Hanuman Temple near Sati Gate has been continuing for more than 40 hours.

Most of the structure surrounding the temple has been demolished, but the idol of Lord Hanuman remains in its original position.

The administration is taking precautions to ensure that the idol is removed safely.

Teams from the Ujjain Municipal Corporation, district administration and police have remained deployed at the site from Saturday morning. Barricades have also been erected around the temple.

Temple priest Mahesh Bairagi said there was a risk of the idol being damaged if an attempt was made to remove it directly.

For this reason, a pit about one-and-a-half feet deep was dug beneath the idol to examine its base and structure.

According to Bairagi, experts have advised that the idol should first be scanned. A special machine is being arranged for this purpose. A decision on how to safely shift the idol will be taken only after the scanning is completed.

Teams from the administration have previously made two attempts to remove the idol, but both attempts were unsuccessful.

“Until Baba wishes it, no power or government can move him from here,” said social worker Shalu Yadav. He opposed the administration’s action to remove the idol from the Khade Hanuman Temple.

Referring to the temple’s historical significance, Yadav said its history dates back to before 1857 and is associated with the British era. According to him, the third attempt to remove the idol was also unsuccessful.

Describing this as a sign from Baba, Yadav urged the administration to stop the operation to remove the idol and instead construct a grand temple at the same location.

Sankat Mochan Hanuman idol reinstalled

The idol of Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple at Kanthal Chauraha was reinstalled on Friday evening. The idol had been removed during road-widening work and was temporarily kept at a shop opposite the temple.

Devotees installed the idol on a newly built platform amid rituals, chanting of mantras and religious ceremonies.

Sunil Gupta, a local associated with the temple, said a temporary shed would be installed over the idol in view of the rains. This will ensure that devotees do not face inconvenience while offering prayers and seeking 'darshan'.