MP’s Ujjain Khade Hanuman Temple Idol Scanned Again Amid Simhastha 2028 Preparations, Fears Of Removal Grow | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Amid preparations for Simhastha-2028, fresh activity surrounding the idol at the Khade Hanuman Temple has once again raised concerns. A team from outside the city arrived at the temple and carried out scanning around the idol using technical equipment for one hour.

A team arrived early on Sunday morning to inspect Khade Hanuman Temple, which falls within the proposed road-widening stretch between Kanthal Chauraha and Gopal Mandir.

The entire stretch from Kanthal Chauraha to Chhatri Chowk was barricaded, with all connecting routes sealed. In the presence of Central Kotwali CSP Sanju Chauhan, the team used specialised machinery to assess the ground stability within a 100-metre radius of the temple.

The survey, conducted with the temple at its centre, lasted from 5.30 am to 6.15 am. Priest Mahesh Bairagi also arrived during the inspection. However, none of the team members spoke to him. The inspection, marking the second visit to the temple premises within a fortnight, has once again sparked discussions.

Priest Mahesh Bairagi said the team conducted investigations from different angles for approximately 45 minutes. The six-member team carried various types of specialised equipment. However, no administrative official was present at the site.

During the operation, the administration barricaded both sides of the temple and closed the access route. No one was allowed to enter or move around the temple premises.

BJP corporator Shivendra Tiwari has also alleged that the direction of the CCTV cameras installed within the temple premises was changed during the inspection. According to him, the team arrived at the temple at around 5.45 am. After calling the temple priest, the team scanned the area around the idol using technical equipment.

Tiwari said that a team from Bhopal had previously conducted an inspection, but its report had not yet been made public. He expressed concern that another inspection was now being carried out, increasing apprehensions that the idol might be removed.

He alleged that the direction of the CCTV cameras installed in the temple was changed during the inspection to prevent the entire process from being recorded. He said the area had remained barricaded since the morning due to the administrative action, creating confusion among local residents.

He questioned why the idol needed to be removed when the temple was not obstructing traffic and neither had the saints and religious leaders demanded its removal.

According to Tiwari, the people who arrived for the inspection also offered prayers to Lord Hanuman after completing the scanning process. He said the temple was closely associated with people’s religious faith and that the Hindu community was opposed to any attempt to remove the idol.

So far, the administration has not issued any official information regarding the purpose of Sunday’s scanning operation or the findings of the inspection.

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