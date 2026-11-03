MP's Ujjain Hotel Solitaire Fined ₹1.5 Lakh For Waste Management Violations, UMC Gives Three Days To Fix Deficiencies | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) officials inspected Hotel Solitaire located in Ward No. 34 on Monday during which irregularities were found on several counts.

Consequently, the UMC issued a challan of Rs 1.5 lakh against the hotel management in accordance with the applicable rules. The hotel management was also directed to rectify all deficiencies within the next three days and ensure proper arrangements for solid waste management.

The inspection was carried out by assistant commissioners Raghavendra Singh Palia, Ravikant Magarde and Pawan Kumar Singh, health officer Anand Vijay Singh Rathore and IEC team member Srishti. During the inspection, checks were conducted to assess compliance with the provisions of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, and sanitation-related guidelines.

The inspection covered several aspects like segregation of wet and dry waste on the hotel premises, processing of wet waste, maintenance of daily waste management records, disposal of residual waste and inert materials, safe storage of dry waste, biomedical waste management, cleanliness of the premises, portal registration and submission of annual returns.

UMC officials made it clear that if the required improvements are not implemented within the stipulated period, further punitive action will be taken against the hotel management in accordance with the rules.

Inspection finds kitchen filth, hygiene lapses and vegetable fat spread used as butter

The food safety department on Monday suspended the licence of Makhan Bhog Restaurant at Hotel Solitaire on Jantar Mantar Road after an inspection found filth in the kitchen, open dustbins with mosquitoes, a food waste chamber placed among raw food items and vegetable fat spread being used in the name of butter.

During the inspection, garbage and dirt were found at several places in the kitchen and storage premises of the restaurant. Rubbish and dirt were found spread across the lower and rear portions of the refrigerator and cooking platform.

Open dustbins containing wet waste and mosquitoes were found in the cooking area of the kitchen. A food waste chamber was found installed between raw food materials and the fridge in the storage area of kitchen and the chamber was found full of food waste.

Food handlers were not found following personal hygiene, and their medical examination records were not found. Records related to pest control were not found in the restaurant. Proper storage of raw and prepared food items was not found and vegetable fat spread was found being used in the restaurant in the name of butter.

In view of the irregularities and deficiencies, and keeping public health in mind, the licence of the food establishment Makhan Bhog Restaurant, Hotel Solitaire, Jantar Mantar Road, Ujjain. The samples of butter, cottage cheese and refined sunflower oil were collected on the spot.

Besides, the department collected samples of chana daal, gram flour and pea flour from Kanakmal Phoolchandra Dal and Besan on Maxi Road, Ujjain; samples of 'malai peda', 'mawa katli', Mysore 'pak' and 'namkeen sev' from Bafna Namkeen, Dabri Peetha; samples of 'mawa', 'mawa roll' and milk cake from Bhagwati Dairy and Sweets, Panwasa; and samples of 'mawa barfi' and 'namkeen papdi' from Sonu Restaurant, Panwasa.

The team collected samples of 'mawa barfi' and Aakash 'sonpapdi' from Shri Bikaner Sweets and Namkeen in Ghosla village of Mahidpur tehsil, samples of Kota Fresh 'sonpapdi' and Shri Rishabh Namkeen from New Kumrawat Restaurant, and a sample of gram flour from Suraj Traders.

In Bichhdod village of Ghatiya tehsil, samples of 'mawa barfi' and 'sev' were collected from Shri Krishna Namkeen and Mishthan Bhandar, and samples of Heera Moti 'maida', Heera Moti 'rawa' and Sanchi 'ghee' were collected from Rakhi Traders.

All the samples have been sent to State Food Testing Laboratory, Bhopal. Action will be taken after receiving test reports.

3 Shri Ganga establishments reopen, 4th remains closed

Three establishments operating under the name, Shri Ganga, resumed operations from Monday while the fourth remained closed following action by the authorities.

At one of its major establishments, Hotel Shri Ganga witnessed a mishap where four outsourced employees died during cleaning of food waste tank. Shri Ganga remained closed on Monday as well. These establishments had been inspected in connection with food waste tank-related irregularities.