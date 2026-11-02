Experts Call For Scientific Research And Evidence-Based Studies In Unani Medicine At National Workshop In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fourth Unani National Workshop was organised at Hotel Sayaji on Sunday to promote Unani medicine and encourage research and scientific studies in the field.

The workshop, organised with the support of the Unani Medical Practitioner Welfare Association and Uni Herbal Health Care, was attended by around 210 doctors from Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Professor Akhilesh Bhargava, head of the Ayurveda Cancer Unit at Ashtang Ayurveda College, Indore, stressed the need to strengthen research in Unani medicine.

He said scientific research, credible data collection and evidence-based studies were essential for the development of medical systems and for establishing their usefulness on a wider scale.

“Research-oriented work should be encouraged so that the effectiveness and utility of traditional systems of medicine can be supported with scientific evidence,” Bhargava said.

Other speakers included Professor Arshia Sultana of the National Institute of Unani Medicine, Bengaluru, cardiologist Dr Mohammad Ali of Jupiter Hospital, Dr Mohammad Shahid Khan from Bhopal and Dr Yaseen Bano from Chennai.

The workshop also discussed medical data collection, expansion of research activities and promotion of new studies in healthcare. Doctors and experts from different states exchanged their experiences and views.