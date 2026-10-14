MP's Ujjain Faces Water Crisis After Poor Rainfall, Narmada Supply To Replenish Depleting Gambhir Dam | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Below-normal rainfall, influenced by El Niño, has pushed Ujjain towards a water crisis, prompting the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) to arrange an alternative water source even before winter.

The civic body has requested the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) to supply water. Pumping has begun from Dewas, and water is expected to reach Ujjain within two days.

Narmada water will be diverted to the Gau Ghat treatment plant and Gambhir Dam, where it will be mixed with existing reserves before distribution.

Rainfall deficit hits dam storage

Ujjain received around 27 inches of rainfall this year against the district average of 36 inches, a deficit of nearly nine inches.

The Gambhir Dam's catchment area also received inadequate rainfall. The reservoir depends on water released from Indore's Yashwant Sagar and rainfall in Gautampura and Depalpur.

However, Yashwant Sagar's gates remained closed this year, while rainfall in the other catchment areas was insufficient.

Against its storage capacity of 2,250 million cubic feet (McFt), Gambhir Dam received only 750 McFt during the monsoon. Its storage declined to 690 McFt on Monday.

With the city requiring 8 to 9 McFt daily, existing reserves would last approximately 76 days.

160 MLD Narmada supply planned

Initially, UMC planned to receive Narmada water only at Gau Ghat, but subsequently revised its strategy.

Of the allocated 160 million litres per day (MLD), 70 MLD will reach the treatment plant, while 90 MLD will be diverted to Gambhir Dam.

Officials expect the reservoir to reach its full capacity within a month through the additional supply.