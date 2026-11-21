MP’s Ujjain Donkey Fair Begins With Gulab Jamun Feast, Symbolic Wedding And Animals Priced Up To ₹30,000 | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The traditional donkey fair at Kartik Mela on Badnagar Road began with the worship of donkeys and an offering of 'gulab jamuns' on Friday.

The unique celebration attracted visitors as livestock owners also organised a symbolic wedding between a male and female donkey, accompanied by chants praising the animals.

Regional corporator Chhotelal Mandloi attended as chief guest. Traders from across Madhya Pradesh arrived to buy and sell donkeys.

Manoj Babulal Prajapat and Prajapat community youth president Radheshyam Bilonia said donkey prices ranged from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 this year.

Despite declining use in modern times, donkeys continue transporting goods in rural areas.

Animals named Salman, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya, Jacqueline, Shabnam and Shabana became attractions for visitors.

Prajapat said the community had organised the fair for years ahead of 'Kartik Purnima', preserving its traditional significance.

Community members urged the government and administration to provide proper accommodation and food facilities for traders arriving from distant places, many of whom stay at the fair for several days.

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