MP's Ujjain Comes Alive With Devotion As Lord Mahakal's First Kartik Sawari Reaches Ram Ghat | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The first 'sawari' of Lord Mahakal during Kartik month was taken out from Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple on Monday evening, continuing the tradition observed during Shravan and Bhadrapada.

Before the procession, priest Vikas Sharma performed ceremonial worship of Lord Chandramouleshwar at the temple's Sabha Mandap at 4 pm. Police presented a guard of honour at the main entrance as the deity, seated in a palanquin, began the traditional journey to enquire about devotees' well-being.

The procession passed through Gudri Chauraha, Bakshi Bazaar and Kahaarwadi before reaching Ram Ghat, where Lord Chandramouleshwar was worshipped with Kshipra river water.

It returned via Gandharv Ghat, Gangaur Darwaza, Modh Ki Dharamshala, Kartik Chowk, Khati Ka Mandir, Satyanarayan Temple, Dhaba Road and Chhatri Chowk to Gopal Mandir. After worship, it proceeded through Patni Bazaar and Gudri Chauraha to the temple.

Devotees lined the route seeking blessings. Cannon attendants announced the deity's arrival through ceremonial firing using a 'kadabin'. Temple priests, officials, temple and police bands, mounted police, armed personnel and devotional groups participated.

Collector and temple management committee chairman Raushan Kumar Singh, administrator and additional collector Pratham Kaushik, superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma, Ujjain Development Authority chairman Ravi Solanki and Zila Panchayat CEO Shreyans Mukut attended.

The remaining 'sawaris' are scheduled for Nov 23 and 30, followed by the 'shahi sawari' on Dec 7. The traditional 'Harihar Milan sawari' will take place at 11 pm on Nov 22.

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