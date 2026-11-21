MP’s Ujjain Comes Alive As 33 Cultural Groups Join Grand Mangal Kalash Yatra Ahead Of 68th Kalidas Samaroh | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The prelude to the 68th Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh began on Friday with a grand 'Mangal Kalash Yatra' featuring 33 cultural groups, followed by installation of the ceremonial kalash at Kalidasa Sanskrit Academy.

Sacred water from the Kshipra was collected at 7 am amid Vedic chants. After visiting Harsiddhi, Bada Ganesh and Mahakaleshwar temples, the procession passed through Ghantaghar Square, Tower Chowk, Shaheed Park, Indira Gandhi Square and Teen Batti Square before reaching the academy.

Rangoli groups, NSS volunteers, Scouts, bands and police band members participated. Folk artists performed 'mayur', horse and umbrella dances, while martial artists demonstrated 'lathi' skills. Social organisations welcomed the procession with flower showers.

'Nandi Paath'

The cultural evening featured 'Kshipra Stuti' by Venunad Ninad Dance Institution, Yakshagana by Karnataka artist Dr Kore Manjunath Hegde and a musical ensemble by Raja Mansingh Tomar Music and Arts University, Gwalior.

Formal inauguration today

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the Samaroh on Nov 21 at 6 pm. Union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will attend as special guest, while culture minister Dharmendra Lodhi will preside. Padma Shri Usha Barle will present Pandavani singing.

The event is jointly organised by Madhya Pradesh Sanskriti Parishad, Kalidas Sanskrit Academy and Samrat Vikramaditya University.

Three exhibitions to open today

An exhibition featuring 67 line drawings interpreting verses from the 'Purva Megh' section of Kalidasa's Meghaduta will open at Scindia Oriental Research Institute on Nov 21 at 4.30 pm.

Research scholar Tilak Raj Solanki of the School of Fine Arts, Music and Theatre Studies created the illustrations. Committee secretary and university proctor Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma described the work as a first for the university.

Numismatist Ramchandra Thakur, director of Ashwini Research Institute, Mahidpur, will exhibit ancient coins related to Kalidasa and Avantika. Another exhibition will showcase rare manuscripts on Kalidasa and ancient literature, a first for Ujjain.

All three exhibitions will remain open from 11 am to 6 pm.

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