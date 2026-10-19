MP's Ujjain Bulldozer Action Intensifies! Fourth Ashram Construction Demolished In 15 Days, 20 More Structures Identified | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) continued its crackdown on new constructions in the Simhastha area on Sunday, demolishing two halls of an under-construction building belonging to Shri Siddh Mahadev Sukrit Sanskrit Trust along Lalpul-Narsing Ghat Road. This marked the fourth demolition drive against ashram and monastery constructions in the past 15 days.

Around 5 am, a UMC team reached the site with a Poclain excavator and demolished two halls of the building. Trust officials were given time to remove belongings from the remaining rooms, failing which further action would be taken. Around 20 constructions along the road have been identified for demolition.

Following the development of Mahakal Lok, construction activity has accelerated on land belonging to ashrams and monasteries along Lalpul-Narsing Ghat Road, with several buildings being developed with luxurious facilities.

Several construction projects covering thousands of square feet have come up on previously vacant plots. The latest action targeted the Shri Siddh Mahadev Sukrit Sanskrit Trust building on Narsing Ghat Road. The trust is headed by Indore-based Suresh Shahra, while construction was being supervised by his family members, Manish and Nitesh Shahra.

According to trust caretaker Shivam Mishra, a revenue department team had visited the premises two days earlier and sought a written assurance that the building would be handed over to the administration during Simhastha. However, the discussions did not lead to an agreement, following which the demolition was carried out.

The trust owns around one-and-a-half 'bighas' of land, equivalent to approximately 33,750 square feet. Construction was being carried out over a 50-by-100-foot area, covering nearly 5,000 square feet. The two-storey building had two halls on the ground floor and rooms on the upper floor. Columns and beams had also been installed for further construction.

According to officials, two notices were issued to the trust in January, but neither received a response. Construction allegedly continued despite the notices.

Although authorities said the demolition was halted to allow the removal of belongings, speculation emerged that several phone calls were received after the operation began, following which the UMC team reportedly left the site.

UMC zone-3 building officer Rajkumar Rathore said the trust had been issued two notices but failed to respond. Despite this, construction continued. He confirmed that two halls were demolished early on Sunday and that time had been granted to remove belongings from the remaining rooms.

The demolition drive has also raised questions over delays in enforcement. Several of the structures, ranging from 5,000 to 15,000 square feet, had reportedly been under construction for one to two years.

Demolished construction

Madhavanand Ashram, near Lalpul: A two-storey building spread across 10,000 square feet was demolished.

Shri Swami Sandipendra Ashram, Lalpur: A building covering approximately 8,000 square feet was demolished.

Haryana Seva Ashram: A four-storey building spanning around 8,000 square feet, associated with Swami Jyoti Giri, a Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara, was demolished. The building had 35 rooms under construction.

Shri Siddh Mahadev Sukrit Sanskrit Trust: Construction covering approximately 5,000 square feet was demolished.