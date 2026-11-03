MP's Ujjain 50 Tribal Girls' Hostel Students Complain Of Outsider's Unauthorised Entry, Alleged Misconduct And Video Recording | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): About 50 students residing at Tribal Girls' College Hostel approached the collector's office here on Monday afternoon with a complaint about repeated visits and alleged interference of an outsider in hostel affairs.

The students have accused a man named Sonu Kushwaha of entering the hostel premises without authorisation, behaving rudely with students and the hostel warden, and arranging video recordings of their activities.

They have also expressed apprehension that the hostel's CCTV cameras may have been switched off or removed. According to the students, the individual has no official connection with the hostel's administration or management.

In a memorandum submitted to the collector, the students stated that Sonu Kushwaha visits the hostel nearly every two to three days. On several occasions, he has reportedly been seen entering the premises between 8 pm and 9 pm. Students said that the individual had behaved inappropriately with four to five students.

They alleged that he had also spoken rudely with warden and saying, “Who are you to tell me what to do?” The students said that they were not questioning anyone's personal life but wanted clarity on the authority under which the individual was visiting the hostel and interfering in matters concerning the students.

Hostel warden Preeti Chandel stated that Sonu Kushwaha was a driver employed by the divisional deputy commissioner of tribal welfare department.

She maintained that he has no official connection with the hostel. Despite this, he allegedly visits the premises four to five times a day and at nights. According to Chandel, he comes to meet hostel superintendent Pavitra Parmar and visits her residence and the hostel premises.

She said that she had submitted a complaint to the district coordinator and the divisional deputy commissioner on October 8, informing them about these activities. The warden alleged that the situation was affecting the students' studies and disrupting the hostel's official administrative arrangements.

In their complaint, the students stated that Sonu Kushwaha visits the hostel in a Thar, a scooter and other vehicles that allegedly do not have number plates. They claimed to possess photographs and video evidence of these vehicles and demanded an investigation.

The students further alleged that videos of their activities are recorded and subsequently sent to the department. The complaint also mentions alleged interference by the individual during a drinking water crisis at the hostel.

Joint collector Shivani Taretiya, who received the memorandum addressed to the collector, said that the students had submitted a named complaint against an individual. The allegations state that he enters the hostel premises at inappropriate times and in violation of prescribed rules.

The students have demanded that his entry into the hostel be restricted. She assured them of fair investigation. She also said that the allegations concerning the removal of CCTV cameras would be examined.