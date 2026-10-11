MP's Udaigarh Police Station Gets ISO Certification For Quality Services, Five Other Police Facilities Recognised | FP photo

Udaigarh (Madhya Pradesh): Udaigarh police station has received ISO certification for functioning in accordance with prescribed quality standards, marking an achievement towards standardising its arrangements and services.

During the annual inspection of Aalirajpur police, Inspector General of Police (IG) Anurag presented the certificate to station in-charge Brijbhushan Hirve in the presence of senior superintendent of police Raghuvansh Kumar Singh.

Besides Udaigarh, Azadnagar, Chandpur and Nanpur police stations, the protected centre and the superintendent of police office in Aalirajpur have also received the certification.

The certification evaluates several aspects of police station functioning, including cleanliness, systematic maintenance of records, response to complaints, police behaviour towards citizens, available facilities and overall quality of operations.

Maintaining these arrangements according to prescribed standards is required for retaining the certification.

Officials said the certification is expected to encourage orderly functioning, improve complaint resolution and strengthen services offered to citizens.

Its benefits will depend on continued adherence to prescribed standards, timely response to public grievances and consistent maintenance of service quality at the police station.