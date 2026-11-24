MP’s Udaigarh Gets Night Vision CCTV Cameras At Key Crossings To Boost Public Safety, Curb Crime | FP photo

Udaigarh (Madhya Pradesh): The Udaigarh Gram Panchayat has installed night-vision CCTV cameras at two major crossings and at the panchayat premises to strengthen public safety and surveillance.

The cameras can record activity even in darkness and will continue operating during power outages with backup power.

The selected locations include the crossing connecting the bus stand to the Indira Awas Road and another junction linking the gram panchayat, fair price shop, market road and Janpad Road.

These locations witness considerable movement of people and vehicles throughout the day.

The cameras are equipped with high-quality picture recording, sound recording and other advanced features.

A control room has also been established on the panchayat premises to monitor the footage. Some technical features have been kept confidential for security reasons.

Sarpanch Hira Muvel said the initiative was taken to improve surveillance at important public places and ensure citizens' safety.

Sarpanch representative and BJP district general secretary Raju Muvel said development also meant providing villagers with a safe environment.

Police station in-charge Brijbhushan Hirwe said CCTV cameras would help deter criminals and assist police in monitoring public places.

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