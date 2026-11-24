Indore-Khandwa Road Gridlocked For Three Hours As Two Trucks Break Down, Hundreds Of Vehicles Stranded | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive traffic jam disrupted movement on the Indore-Khandwa Road after two trucks broke down on the ghat section near Bai village. Hundreds of vehicles, including ambulances, passenger buses and cars, remained stranded for nearly three hours, causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

According to reports, the axle of one truck broke while the wheel of another jammed, blocking traffic in both directions. Long queues of vehicles stretched along the road, particularly near Choral village, where motorists struggled to move throughout the day.

The situation remained difficult until late evening, with vehicles moving at a snail's pace even at night.

Several stranded passengers complained about the absence of police personnel at the nearby police outpost to regulate traffic and clear the congestion.

Police remove trucks using crane

Simrol Police Station In-Charge Kuldeep Khatri said the breakdowns had caused the congestion. He said a police team deployed a crane and another vehicle to remove the stranded trucks, following which traffic gradually resumed.

Heavy rush expected on Kartik Purnima

With a large number of devotees expected to travel to Omkareshwar for Kartik Purnima, traffic pressure on the Indore-Khandwa Road may increase further, raising concerns about fresh congestion along the route.

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