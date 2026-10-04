MP’s Susner Bypoll Result: BJP’s Pradeep Soni Defeats Congress’ Vishnu Patidar By 960 Votes | FP photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate Pradeep Soni won the Susner Municipal Council president by-election, defeating Congress candidate Vishnu Prasad Patidar by 960 votes. Soni polled 5,663 votes against Patidar’s 4,703, while 149 voters opted for NOTA.

The BJP led in nine of the 15 wards, while Congress led in six. Soni recorded his biggest ward-level margin in Ward 6, where he led by 414 votes. Congress recorded its biggest lead of 208 votes in Ward 1.

Celebrations began after the result, with BJP workers bursting firecrackers, distributing sweets and showering flowers from JCB machines. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated Soni and party workers.

Soni said his priorities would include cleanliness, infrastructure and civic amenities. Congress candidate Patidar accepted the result and spoke of rebuilding public trust.

The contest had drawn attention because Congress holds the Susner Assembly seat. Both parties had campaigned extensively for the civic post.

The by-election was held after the Municipal Council president’s post fell vacant following former president Lakshmi Rahul Sisodia’s resignation in February. Voting was held on Sept 29.

AAP's Kamlesh Singad wins bypoll

JHABUA: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kamlesh Singad won the District Panchayat Ward No 6 by-election, defeating his nearest rival by over 500 votes.

The contest remained close from the start of counting before Singad secured victory in the final round. The result marked an AAP win in an area described in the copy as a BJP-Congress stronghold.

Mamta Yadav elected sarpanch in Deori bypoll

GAROTH: Mamta Yadav was declared elected sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Deori after the Sept 29 by-election.

Counting was held on Saturday under returning officer Arjun Singh Bhadoria and assistant returning officer Raghunath Machar.

The panchayat has 945 voters. The copy states that Ghanshyam Yadav received 607 votes, Sugana Bai 178 and NOTA 12.