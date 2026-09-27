MP’s Sitamau Villagers Risk Chambal Crossing On Overloaded Steamers As Bridge Work Stalls | FP photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): The continued delay in reconstruction of the Dhaturia Bridge over the Chambal River has forced residents of more than 20 villages along the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border to depend on makeshift steamers for transportation.

The bridge, connecting the two states, was washed away in the 2019 floods. Although a high-level bridge construction ceremony was held in February in the presence of MLA Hardeep Singh Dang, construction has currently stalled.

Residents are using wooden and tin steamers to cross the river in about 15 minutes.

The fare is reportedly Rs 30 per person. However, the steamers are carrying passengers beyond their capacity, along with two-wheelers, raising safety concerns.

Three similar accidents involving overloaded steamers have occurred in the Chambal River in the past, resulting in several deaths.

Residents of Dhaturia, Deepakheda and Laduna in Madhya Pradesh and the Chaumhala area of Rajasthan said the missing bridge is causing inconvenience and additional travel costs.

A road journey requires travelling through Suwasra, Sitamau and Mandsaur.

Deputy tehsildar Pankaj Gangwal said steamer operators had earlier been strictly instructed against negligence. He said the administration shut down the steamers after receiving information about overloading.