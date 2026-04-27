MP's Sitamau Colonies Depend On Tankers Despite Chambal Water Scheme |

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): Several newly developed colonies in Sitamau continue to depend on private water tankers despite the implementation of the Chambal Drinking Water Scheme, highlighting gaps in supply.

Work on the scheme began in 2013-14 to address the town’s water crisis. Pipelines were laid across the town and Chambal water supply was introduced. However, rapid expansion of new colonies has left many areas without basic drinking water pipeline connectivity.

Residents said layouts approved by the Town and Country Planning Department included provisions for water storage tanks and pipelines, but developers failed to construct these after selling plots. In some colonies, pipelines remain unconnected to the supply network.

With wells drying up due to summer heat, residents have installed private motor pumps or rely on tankers for daily needs.

The scheme, planned to meet demand for 25 years, is currently benefiting only part of the urban population.

Residents alleged that developers shift responsibility to the Municipal Council, which cites limited resources for extending services.

CMO Jeevanrai Mathur said the AMRUT 2.0 scheme has been proposed to extend pipelines to remaining colonies, while tankers are being used as a temporary measure.