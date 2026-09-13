MP’s Sendhwa Operation Green Strike: 11,000 Cannabis Plants Worth Over ₹1 Crore Seized, Drones Scan 19 Villages | FP photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Police seized more than 11,000 illegally cultivated cannabis plants during a massive operation across hilly and forested areas under Varla police station in Sendhwa subdivision.

Under 'Operation Green Strike', 12 teams comprising over 400 police personnel conducted simultaneous searches across 19 villages on Saturday with the help of drones. Cannabis plants were found growing in five fields.

The seized plants weighed over 23 quintals and were estimated to be worth more than Rs one crore. SDOP Varla Ajay Waghmare provided details of the operation on Sunday.

Teams comb remote areas

Waghmare said searches were conducted in remote areas including Dokliyapani, Dhavliyagir, Bagdari, Takiyapani and Aadnadi. Police personnel from Khargone and Khandwa districts joined Barwani police in the operation.

Teams trekked through forests and hills while drones were deployed to monitor suspicious fields.

Five cases have been registered under Section 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after cannabis plants were discovered in five separate fields.

Police said the fields are located on forest land. Further action is being taken after obtaining information about leaseholders and encroachers from the forest department.

34 quintals seized in two days

The latest action follows another major seizure on Sept 10, when police recovered over 6,000 cannabis plants from four fields in the Shakkarkua-Borpadava area.

Including Saturday's operation, police have registered nine cases and seized more than 34 quintals of illegally cultivated cannabis over the two days.