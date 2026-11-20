MP’s Sendhwa Farmers Protest Frequent Power Cuts, MLA Montu Solanki Gives Electricity Department Two-Day Ultimatum | FP photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers, led by Sendhwa MLA Montu Solanki, gheraoed the Chachariya Pati power grid on Friday to protest inadequate electricity for irrigation and frequent power cuts.

A large number of farmers participated in the protest and expressed anger over the electricity department's failure to resolve their problems.

Farmers said frequent power cuts were disrupting irrigation, leaving them with water for only one or two more rounds of watering.

They also said several farmers had been unable to sow wheat due to the irregular supply. Many were forced to stay awake at night waiting for electricity to save their crops.

During discussions with officials, Solanki expressed strong displeasure, leading to a heated exchange over the lack of improvement despite repeated complaints.

He questioned why the additional load problem at Chachariya Pati grid had not been addressed. He also pointed out that the Ramgarhi power grid had remained closed for five months, despite its potential to reduce the load on Chachariya Pati.

Solanki contacted senior district-level electricity officials and gave the department a two-day ultimatum to improve the supply.

He warned that farmers across the Sendhwa Assembly constituency would launch a major agitation if adequate electricity was not provided within the deadline. He said the responsibility for any further agitation would rest with the administration.

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