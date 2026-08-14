MP’s Sardarpur Model School Row: Students Seek Teacher’s Removal, Principal Relieved Of Post | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy has erupted at the Government Model School in Sardarpur after authorities removed the school principal from his post following a students’ protest demanding action against a teacher over alleged caste-based discrimination.

On August 7, students took out a rally and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Collector to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ajmer Singh Gaud, seeking the teacher’s transfer from the school.

Following the complaint, Dhar District Education Officer (DEO) Pushpendra Sastiya formed a three-member inquiry committee comprising Sushma Vaishya, Jadu Singh Parmar and Block Education Officer Vishnu Raghuvanshi.

The committee recorded statements from around 40 students and 25 teachers on Aug 9 and submitted its report to the DEO on Aug 10.

However, the DEO had already issued an order on Aug 7 removing higher secondary teacher Lucky Rathore from the post of principal and assigning additional charge to Raghuvanshi.

Rathore had been appointed principal on May 19 after Kamesh Satpuda was removed from the post.

However, Rathore had reportedly written that he was unable to take charge and had not formally taken over from Satpuda, who continued to function as principal until Aug 13.

The order reached the school on Friday, triggering anger among students and parents, who alleged that authorities had taken no action against the teacher.

Sastiya said the inquiry report had been sent to the Collector, who would decide further action.