MP’s Sailana On Edge As Masked Thieves Target 5 Houses In One Night, Steal Gold, Silver & Cash | FP photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Masked thieves targeted five houses in Junawas and Kumawat Mohalla in Sailana during Sunday night, breaking locks and stealing cash, gold and silver jewellery.

The consecutive thefts have created panic among residents. SP Amit Kumar visited Sailana on Monday, inspected the crime scene and issued necessary instructions.

In Junawas, thieves broke the lock of teacher Kiran Rathore's rented room at the house of Ambarmal Malviya. She had gone to her native place to celebrate the festival. No valuables were found missing from her room.

The thieves then entered the locked house of Bhawani Singh Rathore, who had left for Udaipur with his mother for medical treatment. They allegedly stole a gold ring, silver anklets, a silver mangalsutra and Rs 20,000 cash.

They also broke into the house of Dinesh Ninama. While Ninama lives upstairs, the ground floor was vacant, and household items were stored there. The extent of the loss will be known after his wife returns.

In Kumawat Mohalla, thieves broke into Prahlad Kumawat's locked house and stole gold ornaments, including rings, a mangalsutra, a pendant and earrings, along with several silver items and Rs 20,000 cash.

The lock of Pannalal Borana's house was also broken, but nothing was stolen. Police were informed and have begun investigating.