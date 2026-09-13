MP’s Ratlam Ukala Ganesh Temple: 11-Foot Standing Ganesha, Ancient Baolis And Unique Traditions | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Ukala Ganapati Temple in Ratlam is known as an ancient and revered place of Lord Ganesha, distinguished by its rare standing idol.

The approximately 11-foot-tall idol depicts Lord Ganesha in the form of a celibate ascetic. Idols of Riddhi and Siddhi are not installed alongside it, which is why devotees regard it as the celibate form of Lord Ganesha.

Ratlam was founded by Maharaja Ratan Singh Rathore on Basant Panchami in 1652.

Various accounts place the temple's age between 300 and 367 years or more. According to local belief, the temple existed even before Ratlam was founded.

Located on the eastern edge of Ratlam, around two kilometres from the main markets, the temple is also associated with three ancient water tanks, or 'baolis'.

It is believed their water once supplied drinking water to the city. The name Unkala or Ukala is also said to have originated from these tanks and the locally used word 'unkala'.

Traditions draw devotees

The idol stands in Brahma Mudra, an ascetic posture and devotees believe Lord Ganesha remains ready to work for their welfare.

A city tradition requires families to first invite Unkala Ganesh before auspicious occasions such as marriages, house-warming ceremonies or the start of a new business. Devotees also tie threads on the premises while making wishes.

People from Ratlam and distant areas make vows at the temple seeking removal of marriage-related obstacles and blessings for children.

After their wishes are fulfilled, devotees offer 'chola', for which bookings are reportedly made a year in advance. Daily offerings are also booked beforehand.

According to tradition, the priest reads devotees' request letters and invitations for auspicious events before Lord Ganesha.

During Ganesh Chaturthi and the ten-day festival, the temple is specially decorated, sometimes with gold work. It attracts devotees from Ratlam, surrounding districts and other states.

Devotees have also highlighted the need for maintenance of the ancient water tanks in the complex.