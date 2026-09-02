MP’s Ratlam Road Toll Surges 29% As 171 Die In 920 Accidents Till July 2026 | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed after being hit by a speeding truck at Jaora Chowpatty on Wednesday morning, raising concerns over highway safety in Ratlam district, where road accidents and fatalities have increased significantly this year.

The accident came a day after two people were killed in a car-trailer collision near Rattagiri on the Mhow-Neemuch four-lane highway on Tuesday night.

The deceased in Wednesday's accident was identified as Jagannath Chaudhary, a resident of Naigaon Jagir. Police said he was sitting on the divider near Jaora Chowpatty at 9 am when a truck hit him.

He was seriously injured and died during treatment at Jaora Hospital. The truck was seized after its driver fled, and police are examining CCTV footage.

The incidents come amid a sharp rise in road accidents in the district. By July 2026, Ratlam recorded 920 accidents and 171 deaths, compared with 757 accidents and 133 deaths during the same period last year.

Namli recorded the highest increase in fatalities at 183.33%, followed by Tal at 116.67%, while Bilpank and Alot each recorded a 100% rise.

Road Safety

July

2025

July

2026

Increase

Accidents

757

920

21.53%

Deaths

133

171

28.57%

Injured

864

1,052

21.76%

The figures show that fatalities have risen faster than accidents. Following the increase, Ratlam Range DIG Nimesh Agrawal issued notices to six highway police stations, directing them to intensify vehicle checking, surveillance and enforcement drives.

The latest crashes have again raised questions over the effectiveness of highway safety measures, particularly as traffic pressure continues to grow on major highways and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Police Station Area

Deaths till July 2025

Deaths Till July 2026

Namli

6

17

Bilpank

12

24

Jaora Industrial Area

16

22

Ringnod

9

13

Alot

5

10

Tal

6

13