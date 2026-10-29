MP's Ratlam Ranayara Sarpanch Removed Over Alleged Financial Irregularities, Disqualified From Elections For Six Years | Representative image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Ranayara village sarpanch Guddi Bai Patidar has been removed from office over alleged financial irregularities and disqualified from contesting elections for six years.

District Panchayat CEO Vaishali Jain issued the order on Tuesday, following proceedings under Section 40 of the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj Act.

The action relates to complaints filed by Ranayara resident Dashrath Solanki and others regarding the functioning of the village panchayat in Alot development block and Tal tehsil.

An investigation team was constituted to examine the complaints and according to the findings, the sarpanch was responsible for several alleged irregularities.

The investigation report cited the non-availability of information under the Right to Information Act on various schemes, the demolition of a water tank and a school building without permission and the failure to deposit proceeds from the material in the panchayat account.

It also referred to alleged irregularities in constructing a boundary wall and using a government tube well for private irrigation.

During the hearing at the District Panchayat CEO's office, statements and testimony from both sides were recorded. After the proceedings, Jain ordered Patidar's removal and a six-year disqualification from contesting elections.

Meanwhile, Patidar's husband Jagannath Patidar termed the allegations baseless. The administrative action has triggered discussion in Ranayara village.