MP’s Ratlam Launches Unique Mentorship Initiative, Appoints Senior Officials As Guardians Of 15 Government Hostels | Representative image

RATLAM/ SAILANA (Madhya Pradesh): In a first for Ratlam district, the administration has appointed senior officials as guardians of 15 government hostels and specialised educational institutions to ensure students' academic and personal development.

Collector Ajay Katesaria initiated the programme on Tuesday by adopting Mata Shabri Residential Girls Education Complex, Sailana. The initiative covers institutions with 100 or more students and specialised institutions under the Tribal Affairs Department.

In addition to monitoring hostel arrangements, officials will guide students on academic performance, personal interests, higher education, competitive examinations and career opportunities.

SP Amit Kumar will oversee Boys Eklavya Model Residential School, Sailana, while DFO Anubha Trivedi will oversee Veerangna Rani Durgavati Government Girls Hostel, Ratlam.

Zila Panchayat CEO Vaishali Jain, ASP Vivek Kumar Lal and CMHO Dr Kiran Wadiwa have been assigned Girls Eklavya Model Residential School, Sailana, Scheduled Caste College Boys Hostel, Ratlam and Mata Shabari Residential Girls Education Complex, Ratlam, respectively.

SDM Sunil Jaiswal and tehsildar Pratibha Bhabhar will oversee boys' and girls' Eklavya residential schools in Bajana, respectively.

SDM Archie Harit will oversee Raja Shankar Shah Raghunath Shah Government Joint Boys Hostel and Veerangna Rani Durgavati Government Girls Joint Hostel, Ratlam, respectively.

Rashmi Tiwari, Sandhya Sharma, Sundar Khanna, Simran Suryavanshi and Sachin Harit have been assigned guardianship of Scheduled Caste College Girls Hostel, Ratlam, girls' ashrams in Raoti, Berda and Shivgarh, and Boys Sports Complex, Bajana, respectively.

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