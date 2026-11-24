Indore's DAVV Among 8 MP Universities To Get Permanent Exam Controllers After Years, Applications Open Till December 15 | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Higher Education has initiated the process of appointing permanent controllers of examinations in eight state universities, including Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

The department has invited applications from eligible candidates, with Dec 15 set as the last date for submission.

The move aims to strengthen examination, evaluation and result-related administration in universities, several of which have been functioning without permanent controllers of examinations for a considerable period.

At DAVV, the post of controller of examinations has remained without a permanent incumbent for years. Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) senior professor Ashish Tiwari had been handling the responsibility since 2014.

In October 2022, the department appointed SS Thakur as controller of examinations. He assumed charge in November 2022 but resigned within a few months, citing administrative reasons. Since May 2023, Tiwari has once again been managing the examination department.

The appointment assumes significance for DAVV, which conducts more than 800 semester and annual examinations every year. Around three lakh students are registered in undergraduate courses and 1.25 lakh in postgraduate programmes.

The university offers traditional, professional and diploma courses, each with different examination requirements. The examination department follows multiple examination schemes, including the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the old examination scheme and the

2022 scheme applicable to law courses.

Besides conducting regular and semester examinations, the controller of examinations is responsible for declaring supplementary and review results.

Eight universities to get appointments

The universities covered under the recruitment process are DAVV, Barkatullah University, Awadhesh Pratap Singh University, Raja Shankar Shah University, Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University, Pandit Shambhunath Shukla University, Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University and Krantikari Tantya Tope University.

Tenure generally for five years

The tenure of a controller of examinations is generally five years in universities, although some institutions prescribe a three-year term. Reappointment may be considered in accordance with the respective university's rules. The maximum age limit in several institutions is 62 years.

Key responsibilities of a controller of examinations

The controller of examinations oversees the entire examination system, including preparation of the examination calendar, fair conduct of theory and practical examinations, confidentiality of question papers, secure custody and evaluation of answer sheets, and timely declaration of results.

The officer also supervises examination department staff, ensures action against cases of unfair means as per rules and coordinates the preparation of course syllabi.

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