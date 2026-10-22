MP's Ratlam Cow Slaughter Case: Three Men Booked After Pregnant Animal Goes Missing From Farmer's House | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against three men suspected of stealing a pregnant cow from outside a farmer’s house in Bhojpura village and then slaughtering it for consumption. The incident falls under Bajna police station limits in Ratlam district.

According to the complaint, the farmer tethered the cow outside his house on the night of Oct 16.

The animal was expected to calve in about a month and was valued at approximately Rs 25,000. The farmer and his parents were asleep when unidentified persons allegedly stole the cow.

On Oct 17, the farmer, accompanied by his brothers Mangilal and Hitesh, searched for the animal in nearby Halkara Khurd village. They questioned Valu Maida, Dinesh Maida and Manglu Hari about the incident.

The matter came before a Bhil Panchayat held in the village between Oct 18 and 21. According to the complaint, the three suspects admitted to stealing the cow during the meeting.

They reportedly offered to provide two cows in exchange for the stolen cow. When the farmer refused the offer, they revealed that they had slaughtered and consumed the cow.

Following the disclosure, the farmer approached the Bajna police station and lodged a complaint naming the three men.

Police have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings against the suspects. Further investigation is underway.