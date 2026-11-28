MP’s Ratlam Collector Seeks Action Against Alleged Irregularities At Eklavya Residential Schools Following Student Protests Over Poor Facilities | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Following students' complaints about irregularities at Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and hostels in Sailana and Bajna, collector Ajay Katesaria has sent a report to the tribal affairs department (Bhopal) commissioner on Saturday, seeking appropriate action.

The report highlights alleged irregularities in food arrangements, purchase of essential supplies and the mess tender process, based on students' complaints and findings of official inspections.

For the past few days, hostel students have been taking out foot marches to the collector's office, complaining about inadequate drinking water facilities, substandard food and non-availability of essential items, including stationery, uniforms, bedding, pillows and blankets.

Students also complained about the lack of playgrounds and sports equipment.

Students stated that they had staged sit-ins and foot marches over similar issues during the previous academic session. They threatened to launch another protest if improvements were not made.

Following the complaints, the assistant commissioner and assistant director inspected the hostels. During the inspection, the principal informed officials that a school-level committee had been constituted to handle material purchases and mess tenders.

However, the inspection revealed that the committee had no representative from the district administration or the collector's office.

Consequently, procurement through mess tenders and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal appeared prima facie inconsistent with prescribed rules. Katesaria forwarded the investigation report to the tribal affairs department, requesting appropriate action.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!