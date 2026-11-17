MP's Ratlam Archaeological Survey Uncovers 3,000-Year-Old Remains, Hints At Ancient Trade Links With Rome | FP photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): An archaeological survey in Ratlam district's Alot region has uncovered significant remains dating back 2,500 to 3,000 years, shedding light on the ancient history, cultural traditions and trade connections of the Malwa region.

Conducted under the Avanti-Malwa Heritage Research and Conservation Expedition, the exploration covered Kasari Chauhan and Richha Kheda villages, where ancient mounds yielded Mauryan-era bricks, Black and Red Ware pottery, microliths and stone cores.

Researchers believe the abundance of stone tools indicates that the area may have functioned as an ancient tool-manufacturing centre. Pottery fragments also suggest possible trade connections with foreign civilisations, including Rome.

The sites contain ancient temples dedicated to Devi Ma, along with Paramara-period sculptures and 'palias' (warrior memorial stones). Local folklore associates the temples with miraculous events and the presence of 'Sheshnag'.

Expedition coordinators Prof Shailendrakumar Sharma of Samrat Vikramaditya University, Ujjain, and archaeologist Dr Ramchandra Thakur of Ashwini Research Institute, Mahidpur, said the discoveries highlighted the region's archaeological and spiritual importance.

The expedition also explored neighbouring Mahidpur tehsil in Ujjain district, where Delchi Bujurg revealed ancient pottery, agricultural remains, temples and an octagonal stepwell along a historic trade route.

Researchers Digvijay Dwivedi and Jitendra Prabhu Chaudhary participated in the survey.

The university and research institute are planning seminars and conservation activities through 'shramdaan' (voluntary community labour) to protect ancient sculptures, archaeological remains and historical sites across Ratlam and Ujjain districts. Efforts have also been made to preserve ancient idols amid modern construction on the mounds.