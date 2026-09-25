MP’s Rajgarh Farmers Turn To Early-Maturing Wheat As Water Shortage Threatens Rabi Season | FP photo

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Scanty rainfall has increased farmers' concerns over the coming Rabi season, prompting them to arrange early-maturing wheat seeds as water availability remains uncertain.

With soybean ready for harvest, farmers have begun preparing for Rabi sowing. Demand for early-maturing wheat varieties has increased, while seed prices have reached nearly Rs 3,500 per quintal.

Farmers said wheat earnings are crucial for meeting annual household and agricultural expenses, as little remains from soybean income after spending on seeds, fertilisers, medicines and labour.

The Govindpura reservoir, a major water source for the region, is only about half full, farmers said. They fear irrigation difficulties if significant rainfall does not occur in the coming days.

Farmers are looking for wheat varieties requiring limited irrigation and shorter growing periods. Farmer Rajesh Parihar said growing long-duration wheat could be risky if water remains scarce.

The agriculture department has advised farmers to select crops according to available irrigation resources. Gram and mustard, which require less water than wheat, have been suggested as alternatives.

Senior farmers Raghunathji Omkar Patel and Hariom Sirvi said deficient rainfall can affect farmers financially beyond one season.

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They said poor Kharif and Rabi production could make preparations for the following season difficult and it could take about two years for household finances to recover.