MP’s Pansemal MLA Shyam Barde Launches ₹3.88 Crore Chikhalda-Divdia Barrage Project, 224 Hectares Of Farmland To Get Irrigation Benefits | FP photo

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): Pansemal MLA Shyam Barde and public representatives performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Chikhalda-Divdia Barrage Scheme here on Friday.

The Water Resources Department project, estimated to cost Rs 3.88 crore, is expected to provide irrigation facilities to 224 hectares of agricultural land.

Addressing the programme, Barde said the state government was working to expand irrigation facilities and aimed to bring Narmada water to farmers' fields in the Pansemal Assembly constituency.

He said the Madhya Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, had set a target of increasing the state's irrigation area to 10 million hectares by 2028. Work on ponds, barrages and other irrigation projects was underway in Pansemal, Niwali, Palsud and Khetia areas.

Barde also said work was underway to provide paved roads at 469 locations in the constituency. He referred to groundbreaking ceremonies for around 54 km of roads worth Rs 27 crore and a proposed hospital project worth around Rs 15 crore.

Water Resources Department SDO Arun Bagole, public representatives, 'panchayat' representatives and BJP functionaries attended the programme.